A senior government official arrested over Ksh 40.5 Million tender fraud (PHOTOs).





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Following inquiries, the Commission confirms that on Tuesday, it arrested Henry Mwasaru, the Head of Human Resource and administration at the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), over allegations of corruption involving a Kes40,539,760 tender for the provision of staff medical cover.

He was nabbed in an operation targeting two insurance brokers believed to have participated in the insurance scam.



Mwasaru, who serves as the Assistant Director in charge of HRM at KMA, is accused of colluding with his counterpart, Ms. Bevaline Lundu, head of supply chain management at KMA, to fraudulently award the medical insurance tender to an insurance agency outside the law.



The operation, which was pursuant to court orders, yielded valuable evidentiary material that will support the ongoing investigation.



Investigations commenced upon receipt of a complaint on 30th September 2024 that the KMA officials had corruptly and irregularly awarded the tender.



The Commission has intensified focus on the procurement of staff media insurance in public institutions, which some officials use as a conduit for embezzlement of public funds through bid rigging and kickbacks.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.