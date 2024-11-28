IMPUNITY! Watch video of GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu breaking traffic rules in Nairobi CBD in broad daylight- The traffic cops watched helplessly.

Thursday, November 28, 2024 - A flashy matatu owned by President William Ruto’s son George was recently captured on camera breaking traffic rules in Nairobi CBD.
The driver of the infamous matatu dubbed MoneyFest which
plies Ngong Route, was filmed driving on the wrong side of the road and
reversing on a roundabout to beat traffic, causing inconvenience to other motorists.
Other motorists, including matatu drivers, waited patiently
for the traffic to be cleared for fear of being arrested by traffic cops on
duty.
The rogue driver was breaking the traffic rules as traffic
police officers watched helplessly.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY
POST.
0 Comments