Blow to RUTO as Adani is indicted in the U.S. over bribery and corruption just after landing the JKIA deal.





Thursday, November 21, 2024 – The controversial Adani deal to take over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and other agreements has taken a new turn after the Adani Group was indicted in the U.S. for bribery and corruption.

This comes a week after President William Ruto’s government, through Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, defended the Adani Group before Parliament and stated it was not involved in any corruption activities.

“Adani has not been barred by any country, has no history of corruption based on our due diligence, is solvent, and is tax compliant in all jurisdictions where it operates," Chirchir told Parliament on Thursday last week.

"Its directors have not faced criminal convictions related to professional conduct within the last five years and have not been disqualified due to any administrative suspension or debarment proceedings,” he added.

Gautam Adani was charged yesterday in the U.S. in a $250 million (about Ksh32 billion in the current exchange rates) bribery scheme.

He, along with seven other executives from the multibillion-dollar Indian company, was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in New York for bribing Indian government officials.

According to the indictment, the Adani Group has for years bribed officials to lie to U.S. investors and acquire green energy supply contracts for the group’s Adani Green subsidiary.

The bribes were to facilitate the officials' lying to investors and banks to raise billions of dollars and to obstruct justice.

Adani and the other defendants are said to have met with the government officials several times during this period to advance the scheme.

It now remains to be seen if Ruto will still go through with the Adani deals in light of the recent development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST