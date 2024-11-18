The ACK Church backs Catholic Bishops’ statement calling out RUTO’s administration and vows to continue speaking truth to power.





Monday, November 18, 2024 - The Anglican Church of Kenya has clarified that it supports the stand taken by the Catholic Church on various issues facing the country.

Archbishop Most Rev. Dr. Jackson Ole Sapit said calling church leaders names or dismissing the statement by Catholic bishops as "misleading, erroneous and false," is itself dishonest.

"We, the ACK, fully support the catholic bishops' statement to the nation. We believe that the government is yet to turn around the country and steer it in the right direction,” he said.

Sapit added that they take great exception to reports in some sections of the media, which seems to indicate that ACK does not agree with the Catholic bishops for calling out the government.

He said the bishops have spoken the minds of Kenyans and faithfully expressed the truth as things are on the ground.

“No amount of attacks or intimidation will deter the church from calling out evil and speaking the truth to power,” he maintained.

In a statement to the newsroom on Monday, Sapit said the political class and those in government need to come down “from their high horses, listen for once, rather than seemingly perpetuate the commonplace culture of impunity.”

“The governed do not need lectures but services and honest engagement. Please concentrate on providing leadership in a meaningful way and first tackle the myriad of problems that are bedevilling the country,” he stated.

He pointed out that the new university funding model has not worked.

