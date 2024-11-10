LADY reveals what her husband said when doctors told them she may never have children







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - A Canada based African lawyer, Tomilola, has revealed her husband's reaction after doctors told her she may never bear children.

Tomi gave birth to a baby girl a few months ago after conceiving through IVF.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Tomi revealed that she was devastated by the news but was willing to let go of her husband because he has always wanted to be a dad.





However, her husband said he would rather die childless with her than have children with another woman.

“In one of my least graceful moments, I told my husband that he could go find someone else. I told him I wouldn't be mad if he left me because I knew how much he wanted to be a dad,” she wrote.

"I didn't want to lose him, but I also didn't want to hold him back





“He took my hands, looked me in my eyes and said, ”I 'll rather die childless with you, than have children with someone else."

“He showed me with words and actions, that my infertility was his infertility.”