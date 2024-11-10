Equatorial Guinea’s BALTASAR remanded in prison for allegedly recording 400 private moments with LADIES







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - The former Director-General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, has been remanded in Malabo’s Black Beach Prison.

The former anti-graft chief was being investigated for alleged fraud when it was discovered that he had allegedly recorded over 400 s*x tapes involving the wives of prominent figures in the country.

This led to the arrest of the 54-year-old economist.

Equatorial Guinea’s President, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, also dismissed Engonga.

According to Decree No. 118/2024, dated 4th November, the dismissal was due to “irregularities committed in the exercise of his functions, as well as inappropriate family and social conduct for the performance of public duties.”

A viral video surfaced on social media on Friday, Nov. 8, showing Engonga's hands and legs cuffed during a court appearance.





Confirming the situation, French online blog Afrikmatin reported that Engonga, who was officially removed from his role on November 6, 2024, was subsequently chained and transferred to Malabo Central Prison. He faces charges of corruption and embezzlement.

