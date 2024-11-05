KRA urges passengers entering JKIA to declare their mobile devices

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has urged passengers who will be entering the country through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to be ready to declare their mobile devices
In a statement on Tuesday, the tax authority announced that starting January 1, 2025, all importers and assemblers must submit detailed import entries—including exact model descriptions, quantities, and IMEI numbers of mobile devices—through KRA’s Customs portal.
Compliance with local regulations will also
require obtaining permits from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).
“KRA is mandated to collect revenue on behalf of
the Government of Kenya and administers various tax laws, including the East
African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA, 2004),” KRA stated, highlighting
that mobile devices are classified as restricted imports under EACCMA, thus
necessitating CA regulatory permits.
KRA urged all importers and sector stakeholders
to familiarize themselves with these regulations to ensure a smooth importation
process and avoid potential non-compliance issues.
