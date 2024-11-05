KRA urges passengers entering JKIA to declare their mobile devices





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has urged passengers who will be entering the country through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to be ready to declare their mobile devices

In a statement on Tuesday, the tax authority announced that starting January 1, 2025, all importers and assemblers must submit detailed import entries—including exact model descriptions, quantities, and IMEI numbers of mobile devices—through KRA’s Customs portal.

Compliance with local regulations will also require obtaining permits from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

“KRA is mandated to collect revenue on behalf of the Government of Kenya and administers various tax laws, including the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA, 2004),” KRA stated, highlighting that mobile devices are classified as restricted imports under EACCMA, thus necessitating CA regulatory permits.

KRA urged all importers and sector stakeholders to familiarize themselves with these regulations to ensure a smooth importation process and avoid potential non-compliance issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST