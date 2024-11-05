Was RIGATHI GACHAGUA clueless? RUTO aims a dig at the impeached DP as he praises KINDIKI





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - President William Ruto has attacked his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, while praising his current deputy, Kithure Kindiki.

Speaking on Monday during the commemoration of 12 years since the establishment of the Supreme Court, Ruto emphasised the importance of cooperation among government organs and raised concerns about judicial overreach impacting government projects.

In a cleverly veiled reference to his strained relationship with Gachagua, Ruto implied that his former deputy had not fully grasped the complexities of governance.

The president questioned the dynamics between the Judiciary and the Executive branch, pondering what would happen when judicial overreach occurred.

"I hope I'm not making things difficult here; I am just asking myself, as a layman. Maybe I now have a good deputy, a professor, maybe he will help educate me on this when we have some time," Ruto said.

