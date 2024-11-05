Was RIGATHI GACHAGUA clueless? RUTO aims a dig at the impeached DP as he praises KINDIKI

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - President William Ruto has attacked his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, while praising his current deputy, Kithure Kindiki.
Speaking on Monday during the commemoration of
12 years since the establishment of the Supreme Court, Ruto emphasised the
importance of cooperation among government organs and raised concerns about
judicial overreach impacting government projects.
In a cleverly veiled reference to his strained
relationship with Gachagua, Ruto implied that his former deputy had not fully
grasped the complexities of governance.
The president questioned the dynamics between
the Judiciary and the Executive branch, pondering what would happen when
judicial overreach occurred.
"I hope I'm not making things
difficult here; I am just asking myself, as a layman. Maybe I now have a good
deputy, a professor, maybe he will help educate me on this when we have some
time," Ruto said.
