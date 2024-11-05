RUTO awards Charter to National Intelligence and Research University





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - President William Ruto has awarded a charter to the National Intelligence and Research University (NIRU), transitioning it from a constituent college of the National Defence University (NDU) to an independent institution dedicated to intelligence studies and security research.

While presiding over the event, President Ruto said that NIRU will play a crucial role in bolstering Kenya’s security capabilities in the face of modern challenges such as terrorism and cyber threats.

“Chartering the National Intelligence Research University is especially timely as Kenya faces complex security challenges,” said President Ruto.

He explained that the university will provide specialized training and conduct advanced research to equip intelligence officers with the skills needed to protect both national and regional interests.

Furthermore, President Ruto called on NIRU to expand its reach to include students from the global South, enhancing the university’s diversity and deepening understanding within the security sector.

He encouraged NIRU to align its programs with Kenya’s Vision 2030, the Fourth Medium-Term Plan, and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), initiatives that emphasize technology as the driving force behind Kenya’s continued leadership in regional and global security.

