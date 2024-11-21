Kisii-based Pastors support RUTO as they dare the Catholic Church to refund a whopping Sh3 billion received from the president and allies since 2017





Thursday, November 21, 2024 – The move by the Catholic Church to reject President William Ruto’s recent generous donations did not sit well with a section of Kisii clergy.

This is after they called out the Catholic Church for being hypocritical and playing politics with the issue.

They dared the Catholic Church to refund all donations received from Ruto and his allies.

The Kisii clergy, seemingly supportive of the president while acknowledging the faults of the Kenya Kwanza government, claimed that the Catholic Church had received over KSh3 billion in donations from Ruto and his associates since 2017.

One member urged the church not to play the role of saints during challenging economic times and encouraged other religious leaders who were dissatisfied with politicians' donations to also follow suit and issue refunds.

"The said church and the organisation have received over KSh 3 billion from the said individual and his friends since 2017. We dare them and any other church that feels offended by the money given by politicians to refund the money. They still have room," they demanded.

The preacher pointed out that the church had only raised concerns about Ruto's donations and not those from other leaders, such as the white envelope given to newly installed Bishop Peter Kimani by former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

"It has also come to our attention that the threats to refund money only come into play when the money in question comes from President Ruto and not from any other politician, including the white envelope from former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Therefore, we take this to be more of a personal issue between the priests and the president," the Kisii-based preachers added.

He criticised the Catholic Church for its alleged lack of consistency in doctrinal standards, accusing it of double standards in handling donations.

Further, the clergy member warned that if the church believes it is justified in issuing a curse against politicians, it should be prepared for the consequences.

"If they believe they are qualified and justified to issue the curse, I dare them to try, and this same curse will eat them and their families because you must be innocent," the clergy member stated.

"As far as I am concerned, the clergy in Kenya are not innocent. They and the politicians have together participated in issues of money exchange," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST