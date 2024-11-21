An X user raises an alarm after plain-clothed DCI officers allegedly abducted his sister and nephew from their home and bundled them into a Subaru - LOOK!







Thursday, November 21, 2024 - An X user is looking for the whereabouts of his sister and nephew after they were picked up by unidentified persons suspected to be DCI officers from their residence.

The suspected DCI officers went to the victims' residence where they first picked up his sister and bundled her into a Subaru.

A few minutes later, they picked up his nephew and bundled him into the same Subaru before speeding off.

The family has visited Muthaiga Police Station to look for their loved ones in vain.

The victims were not informed of the reason behind their arrest.





The Kenyan DAILY POST