Impunity: Shock as it emerges that a powerful individual has bought part of Karura forest and trees are being cut down (VIDEOs).





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - An influential X user has raised the alarm after it emerged that a powerful individual has bought a section of land at Karura forest.

He shared videos of trees being cut down at the protected forest, destroying the ecosystem.

Some lorries with hidden number plates were filmed transporting the trees from the forest after logging.

The damage in the forest is extensive, even as the relevant government authorities remain mum on the issue.

“Trees are being cut down in Karura Forest and allegedly someone has bought the land. Can the Kenya Forest Service explain why logging is being done within the forest? The cutting down of trees has been done on a very large portion,” wrote the X user.

Last year, President Ruto issued a directive lifting the ban on logging implemented throughout Kenya in 2018.

However, the Environment and Land Court issued orders stopping the implementation of the policy directive

Watch the videos.

