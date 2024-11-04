Kiburi imerudi as Treasury CS JOHN MBADI introduces new taxes even after Kenyans rejected them – Look!





Monday, November 4, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has announced the introduction of new tax measures and laws.

In a statement, Mbadi is proposing to introduce three amendment bills that have various proposals to increase various tax rates and also offer relief to employed Kenyans.

The three proposed bills include the proposed Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Tax Procedures (Amendment) Bill 2024, and the Public Finance (Amendment) Bill).

One notable tax proposal that will be introduced in the new bill is the taxation of various businesses conducted online.

The targetted businesses include taxi hailing, food delivery services, and freelance and professional services.

Additionally, the Treasury is seeking to introduce a new tax targeting multi-national companies that are operating in the country that have a turnover of over Ksh100 billion.

In the new proposals, the government is also seeking to make SHA contributions deductibles. Through this move, employed Kenyans will get relief as their taxable income will reduce.

Simply put, the government will only tax the amount one will receive after the SHA contributions have been deducted from the gross pay.

Another major tax proposal is to increase the Railway Development Levy from 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

