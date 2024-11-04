IMF now raises serious concerns as it questions RUTO’s oil deal with Gulf countries which is facing uncertainty





Monday, November 4, 2024 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns over President William Ruto’s government-to-government (G2G) oil importation deal with the Gulf region and has asked for clarity over the matter.

In a statement, IMF asked Ruto to issue a way forward on the G2G deal, whose future remains unclear.

This comes even as Ruto’s government had stated that it would exit the oil importation deal on December 31, 2024, after it failed its objective.

The government had entered an oil agreement deal with four Gulf companies in an attempt to address the scarcity of US dollars that was prevalent then intending to stabilize the shilling

However, the government took a U-turn on its initial move after the G2G deal encountered a myriad of challenges. Key among these challenges was the distortions caused to the forex market thus necessitating the termination.

The IMF’s concern stems from the fact that Kenya’s oil import industry is set to be a responsibility of the private sector in the long run but so far no communication on the timeline of this development has been issued by the government.

“The authorities envisage the private sector eventually taking over the entire operation of the scheme but have not committed on the timeline,” the report stated in part.

The IMF report also flagged that imported volumes of oil throughout the course of the G2G deal had fallen short of the contracted amounts due to a decline in fuel consumption both in the domestic and re-export markets.

This was further compounded by a decision from Uganda, an important destination for oil re-exports to source its fuel imports directly.

