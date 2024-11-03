Tuko Imara Angani! RUTO acquires Z9 old helicopters for KDF from China after signing a deal with JOE BIDEN for 8 Huey choppers.

Monday, November 4, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government, through the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has acquired newly refurbished Z9 choppers from the China Aviation Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC).
Speaking when he presided over the
commissioning of the aircrafts, Kenya Army Commander Lieutenant General David
Tarus noted that the collaboration between the Kenyan army and the Chinese
state-owned aviation company marked a significant milestone in enhancing
Kenya’s military capabilities.
According to Lieutenant Tarus, Kenya's
partnership with CATIC encompassed various aspects, including military
equipment procurement, technology transfer, joint training, and strategic
cooperation.
Tarus commended the support by the Chinese
company, terming the partnership as a crucial step forward for Kenya Army
Aviation in defending the nation.
He further emphasized that the new equipment
would enable the Kenyan soldiers to execute their duties more effectively
by ensuring regional security.
“Our partnership fosters a culture of
collaboration and trust. Together, we will continue to innovate, improve, and
push the boundaries of military aviation. Success in the airspace relies not
only on advanced technology but also on the strength of the relationships
between nations,” noted Lieutenant Tarus.
The Z9 helicopter is a utility military
aircraft primarily designed for the transportation of troops and its
commissioning represents an advancement in the country's military aviation
capabilities.
Being a light tactical aircraft, the Z9 has
the capability of transporting up to ten military officers at a time and it is
designed with more composite materials to reinforce its military strength.
Kenya's decision to acquire the Z9 military
chopper comes hardly four months after President William Ruto reached an
agreement with the United States for the delivery of 8 Huey choppers.
According to the agreement, Kenya would
receive the aircraft between late 2024 and early 2025.
