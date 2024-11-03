Tuko Imara Angani! RUTO acquires Z9 old helicopters for KDF from China after signing a deal with JOE BIDEN for 8 Huey choppers.





Monday, November 4, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government, through the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has acquired newly refurbished Z9 choppers from the China Aviation Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC).

Speaking when he presided over the commissioning of the aircrafts, Kenya Army Commander Lieutenant General David Tarus noted that the collaboration between the Kenyan army and the Chinese state-owned aviation company marked a significant milestone in enhancing Kenya’s military capabilities.

According to Lieutenant Tarus, Kenya's partnership with CATIC encompassed various aspects, including military equipment procurement, technology transfer, joint training, and strategic cooperation.

Tarus commended the support by the Chinese company, terming the partnership as a crucial step forward for Kenya Army Aviation in defending the nation.

He further emphasized that the new equipment would enable the Kenyan soldiers to execute their duties more effectively by ensuring regional security.

“Our partnership fosters a culture of collaboration and trust. Together, we will continue to innovate, improve, and push the boundaries of military aviation. Success in the airspace relies not only on advanced technology but also on the strength of the relationships between nations,” noted Lieutenant Tarus.

The Z9 helicopter is a utility military aircraft primarily designed for the transportation of troops and its commissioning represents an advancement in the country's military aviation capabilities.

Being a light tactical aircraft, the Z9 has the capability of transporting up to ten military officers at a time and it is designed with more composite materials to reinforce its military strength.

Kenya's decision to acquire the Z9 military chopper comes hardly four months after President William Ruto reached an agreement with the United States for the delivery of 8 Huey choppers.

According to the agreement, Kenya would receive the aircraft between late 2024 and early 2025.

