Kenyan model PHIDELIA MUTUNGA gets married to wealthy Coca-Cola Africa boss DARLY WILSON in a lavish wedding after his ex-wife left him over alleged domestic abuse (VIDEOs).





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Kenyan model Phidelia Mutunga, who was crowned Miss Supranational Africa in 2021, is off the market after getting married to Coca-Cola Africa boss Darly Wilson.

The lavish wedding held at the posh Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club was attended by family and friends.

Top Kenyan artists among them Otile Brown had been hired to entertain the guests.

Phidelia and Darly Wilson’s affair was marred with controversy sometime back after she was engaged in a war of words online with his ex-wife, Queentar Mercy.

Mercy left Wilson over alleged domestic abuse and warned Phidelia that he was an abusive man.

She further claimed that the wealthy Coca-Cola Africa boss would cheat on her with multiple women.

However, Phidelia ignored the warnings from Wilson’s ex-wife and got married to him last weekend in a memorable wedding that has been the talk of the town.

Below are videos of the wedding.

