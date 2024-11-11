RUTO’s ‘flowergirl’ MILLICENT OMANGA acquires a new Bentley after allegedly being paid billions to supply curtains and furniture to state lodges (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - President William Ruto’s close ally Millicent Omanga has left tongues wagging after acquiring a Bentley Bentayga as millions of Kenyans complain of harsh economic times.

Taking to social media, the former Nominated Senator expressed joy for her new multi-million car, terming it as a blessing from God.

"Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows," she captioned quoting the Bible on James 1:17.

According to a reputable car website, the price of a Bentley Bentayga starts at Sh20 million and could go up to Sh27 million, depending on the model and specifications.

This latest ride adds to Millicent Omanga’s growing list of expensive machines, which include a 2024 Range Rover Vogue.

The Bentley Bentayga is a luxury SUV that combines exceptional performance, opulent features, and advanced technology.

Omanga is among the powerful cartels in the Kenya Kwanza regime making a killing through state tenders.

She has been supplying curtains and furniture to state lodges, earning billions of shillings through inflated tenders.

Watch the video.

Millicent Omanga Acquires a New Bentley After Being Paid Billions To Supply Curtains And Furniture to State Lodges pic.twitter.com/jgFGPluSIP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 12, 2024

