Depression: SHOCK as it emerges that Former First Lady MARGARET KENYATTA’s younger brother and UHURU’s brother-in-law, WILLIAM GAKUO, took his own life.





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - The Kenyatta family is mourning the loss of William Gakuo, the younger brother of former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and brother-in-law to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Reports now indicate that the 48-year-old took his own life on November 6 at his lavish Karen home.

His body was discovered by his wife Sheila Wanjiku Mwangi and a su!c!de note found in the corridor leading to his bedroom.

Gakuo was cremated on November 12 at the Hindu Crematorium in Kariokor, Nairobi in a private ceremony.

He is remembered as a cherished brother to Gabriela, Maina, Christine, and Margaret Kenyatta.

Born in Kangema, Murang’a County, he was the son of Dr. Ephantus Njuguna Gakuo, a former director of the Kenya Railways Corporation, and Magdalena Njuguna, his German mother.

The late Gakuo and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta were schoolmates at the St. Mary’s School.

The former president is on record stating that he met his wife through Gakuo.

It is through him that Uhuru got to wed Margaret at the Holy Family Basilica in 1989.

“I first met her brother. We went to the same secondary school and quickly became friends and it was through him that I managed to meet his younger sister and we started a relationship that has lasted from high school until now.





"I am thankful to God for that,” Uhuru Kenyatta once revealed.

