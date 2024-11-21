Kenya was not involved in the abduction of KIZZA BESIGYE in Nairobi – PS SING’OEI says





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Sing’oei has denied reports linking Kenyan security agents to the abduction of prominent Ugandan politician Dr. Kizza Besigye in Nairobi.

In a Wednesday evening interview with Citizen TV, Dr. Korir Sing’oei denied Kenya’s involvement in Dr. Kizza Besigye’s abduction and subsequent deportation to Uganda.

Besigye was reportedly abducted on Saturday, November 16, while in Nairobi for a book launch hosted by Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

He was allegedly handed over to Ugandan authorities, who on Wednesday charged him with plotting to undermine national security and being in unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Foreign Affairs PS explained that there are established protocols for receiving national leaders in Kenya, both from the government and the opposition.

“Dr. Besigye is a frequent visitor; he comes here privately to engage in private business and engagements. What I’m aware of is there are protocols sometimes that relate to the travel of senior government and opposition leaders,” he said.

“Often, they actually inform us of their presence in our countries, they can seek some facilitation at the airports, and on that basis, we can even give them security,” he added.

In Besigye’s case, Sing’oei added that the government had allegedly not been informed about his visit to Nairobi, making it difficult for local authorities to facilitate his trip.

“The circumstances surrounding his travel are not known to us because no information was shared with us before he traveled.

“We do not know which hotel he was booked to or which apartment he stayed and therefore we were not in a position to necessarily provide him with certain additional security,” said the PS.

“But clearly, it seems from the reports I’ve followed on the news that Besigye was abducted."

