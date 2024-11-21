Go to the police if you think state agents are trailing you, don’t post on Facebook – MP NELSON KOECH blasts GACHAGUA





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Belgut MP Nelson Koech has criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for allegedly seeking public sympathy by tarnishing the reputation of President William Ruto and his administration.

This is after Gachagua claimed that Ruto has unleashed his security agents to trail him and possibly harm him.

According to Gachagua, security agents in unmarked vehicles have been trailing him everywhere he goes.

The former Deputy President further claimed that the agents have been recording details of visitors to his residence.

He noted that it was important to let Kenyans know that in case something bad happened to him, then Ruto’s government should take responsibility.

However, Koech, who is Ruto's ally, asked Gachagua to refrain from posting on social media if he suspects he is being trailed.

In a statement, Koech stated that if the matter was serious, Gachagua should have reported it to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rather than addressing it online.

The lawmaker claimed that the former DP has a problem with the security agencies, adding that when DCI summoned him before over related claims, he did not honour the summons.

“The former deputy president has a problem with our security agencies from day one. He has accused everyone in the security sector who he believes has a problem with him. He was invited before to make a statement with the DCI but he declined.

“So if he believes there are people who are trailing him, then the best thing to do is not to go on Facebook unless it is nothing serious.

"The best thing he should have done is to go to the DCI and write a statement,” Koech remarked.

