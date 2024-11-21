GACHAGUA tells RUTO to leave him alone after he allegedly sent ‘Subarus’ to follow him wherever he goes





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on President William Ruto to leave him alone after overseeing his impeachment last month.

In a series of tweets on X on Thursday, Gachagua alleged that security agents have been stationed at the entrance of his Nairobi residence, monitoring and recording all his visitors.

He also alleges that the same security agents go further to trail him wherever he goes, all the way to his rural home in Mathira, Nyeri.

According to Gachagua, who was impeached from office in October 2024, a saloon car that had been parked at his residence trailed him to PCEA Kerarapon Church in Kajiado.

Upon checking the NTSA portal, Gachagua discovered that the car's number plates were registered to a lorry.

“This surveillance and intimidation of Kenyans was last witnessed during the era of the dreaded ‘Special Branch’ during the 24 years of Moi’s misrule! In this era of extrajudicial killings, forced abductions, and disappearances by state agents, I have thought it important to share with Kenyans the harassment and intimidation I am going through, and inform them to hold the state responsible if I am harmed by state agents,” Gachagua wrote on his X account.

He added: “I request the state to leave me alone! You hounded me out of office, and you should now allow me to enjoy my peace as a private citizen.”

