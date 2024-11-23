KAREN NYAMU is reportedly vacating her rented Runda home before clearing rent arrears totaling over Ksh 1.25 million - Her landlord cries out.

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu is reportedly vacating her rented house in Runda without clearing the rent arrears.
Nyamu’s distressed landlord took to social media to plead
for help after finding out that she was planning to vacate the palatial home
without paying the rent arrears totaling over Ksh 1.25 million.
Auctioneers were set to access her home in Runda’s
Graceville Villas to attach
household items over alleged rent arrears.
A Nairobi court, through
Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate A.H. Nyoike, directed the Runda Police
Commander to ensure the auctioneers can enforce the court order issued on
November 11, 2024.
Court documents show that
the landlord, James Gichuru Kirubi, first sought an attachment order last year
over arrears then amounting to Ksh 385,000.
Runda Police Commander Rose Ndolo confirmed receiving the court order and requested personnel to ensure law and order during the attachment process.
