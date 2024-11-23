Flashy city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO arrested after defrauding a client - All that glitters is not gold.





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Flamboyant city car dealer Khalif Kairo has reportedly been arrested for obtaining money by false pretense.

Kairo entered into an agreement with a client to import for him a car worth Ksh 2.52 million through his Kai and Karo Company.

He was to deliver the car within 45 days after signing the agreement.

However, Kairo has been taking the client in circles after receiving the money and ignoring his calls, prompting him to report the matter to the police.

This is not the first time that Kairo has been accused of defrauding clients.

Last month, several clients exposed him on social media for failing to deliver cars to them after receiving millions of shillings.

It is alleged that Kairo is in huge debt despite flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media, with reports indicating that he has not paid his staff for months.









