A junior staff exposes the rot at Quickmart Supermarket, Ruaka.





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - A disgruntled junior staff has lamented over the toxic working environment at Quickmart Ruaka.

Read the message.

Subject: Toxic HR Practices at Quickmart Supermarket Ltd at HQ Ruaka.



I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to bring to your attention a grave issue affecting the employees at Quickmart Supermarket Ltd, which urgently needs public exposure.



The HR department at this branch has created an extremely toxic work environment, particularly for junior employees. The HR personnel are known to harass and frustrate employees over minor disagreements, trumped up accusations often leading to arbitrary terminations. This behavior appears to be driven by a desire to replace current employees with friends or relatives.



Moreover, when employees attempt to report these issues to top management, they face severe retaliation. The HR personnel fabricate charges and create false narratives to discredit the complainants, making their work lives unbearable. This culture of intimidation and fear prevents junior employees from speaking out, as they risk being demoted or terminated without just cause.



The oppressive environment has left many employees demoralized and fearful for their job security, significantly affecting their well-being and productivity. This issue must be brought to light to prompt higher management to take appropriate action and restore a fair and respectful workplace.



Thank you for your time and attention to this pressing matter. I hope your platform can help highlight this issue and initiate much-needed change for a conducive working environment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.