It is not working as disgruntled MPs struggle to register in SHIF a month after RUTO rolled it out





Saturday, November 9, 2024 - A section of Members of Parliament (MPs) struggled to enroll in the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) that is under the Social Health Authority (SHA) a month after its rollout.

The MPs made this revelation when Ministry and SHA officials appeared before the National Assembly Committee of Health to address concerns raised on the scheme.

Moyale MP Jaldesa Guyo claimed that he was having challenges with registering through his national identification number.

He stated that this was a reflection of what the majority of Kenyans have gone through.

“Even now as I try to do it, my ID number cannot go through and that means that there are many other Kenyans who have the same problems,” Guyo stated.

Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi echoed Guyo’s sentiments stating that the process of getting updates from the new health regulator was frustrating.

“The whole issue of delays in terms of updates by the One Time Password (OTP) is really frustrating,” he lamented.

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino spoke about the system failures experienced when trying to log into the SHA system. He contrasted this with claims by SHA that the system was complete and up and running.

“When I try to log in, it says system failed. Why is the system failing? You submitted to us that the system is completed. Maybe you can define for us the word complete,” the MP stated.

Owino added that if the situation was not dealt with at the grassroots level, it could escalate to the national level.

“If things fail here, they will fail till Level Six,” he claimed.

