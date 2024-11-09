Quick money will only bring quick death - NELSON HAVI warns youthful lawyers keen to make it quickly in life

Saturday, November 9, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has warned youthful lawyers against engaging in unscrupulous deals to advance their careers.
In a statement yesterday, Havi
warned young people in the legal profession that going for quick money will
only result in death.
"To my Bazukulu in the legal profession especially the 10 youthful advocates. I write to you from the City of Corinth. I plead with you, live an honest life and practice justly.
"The
love for quick money will only bring you quick death: a bullet through the
forehead," he wrote.
Havi was reacting to a case
where a city lawyer was arrested and arraigned in court in connection to a
Ksh182 million fake tender deal involving an American-based company.
On Wednesday, the Directorate of
Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Michel Otieno Owano was arrested following a
complaint by an American national.
According to DCI, following
investigations into the case, Owano of Owano Michael & Co. Advocates was
arrested outside Milimani Law Courts after attending a criminal case in which
he was the accused person.
DCI said Owano held several meetings
with the complainant who flew into the country and presented three fake tender
documents including Tender No KCAA/032/2021-2022: Tender for Supply,
Installation and Commissioning of Area Control Centre and Disaster Recovery
System equipment.
Owano was arraigned in court on
Wednesday and later released on cash bail to await approval of the charges
leveled against him by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions
(ODPP).
