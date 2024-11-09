Quick money will only bring quick death - NELSON HAVI warns youthful lawyers keen to make it quickly in life





Saturday, November 9, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has warned youthful lawyers against engaging in unscrupulous deals to advance their careers.

In a statement yesterday, Havi warned young people in the legal profession that going for quick money will only result in death.

"To my Bazukulu in the legal profession especially the 10 youthful advocates. I write to you from the City of Corinth. I plead with you, live an honest life and practice justly.

"The love for quick money will only bring you quick death: a bullet through the forehead," he wrote.

Havi was reacting to a case where a city lawyer was arrested and arraigned in court in connection to a Ksh182 million fake tender deal involving an American-based company.

On Wednesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Michel Otieno Owano was arrested following a complaint by an American national.

According to DCI, following investigations into the case, Owano of Owano Michael & Co. Advocates was arrested outside Milimani Law Courts after attending a criminal case in which he was the accused person.

DCI said Owano held several meetings with the complainant who flew into the country and presented three fake tender documents including Tender No KCAA/032/2021-2022: Tender for Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Area Control Centre and Disaster Recovery System equipment.

Owano was arraigned in court on Wednesday and later released on cash bail to await approval of the charges leveled against him by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The Kenyan DAILY POST