Africa doesn’t deserve RAILA ODINGA as AU chairman because he betrayed Gen Zs killed by RUTO’s Government – BONIFACE MWANGI





Saturday, November 9, 2024 - Award-winning photographer and human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has poked holes in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s Africa Union Chairperson (AUC) bid, saying he doesn’t deserve the powerful seat.

Raila, 79, is the frontrunner to succeed Chad's Mousa Faki, who is set to retire in February next year.

However, according to Mwangi, Raila Odinga doesn’t deserve the seat because he betrayed young Kenyans commonly known as Gen Z, and supported President William Ruto in June and July when several young Kenyans protesting against the Finance Bill 2024 were killed.

Mwangi accused Raila of being a traitor, asserting that no African nation should support his candidacy, as he "danced on the graves" of 61 Kenyans killed and thousands injured under Ruto’s regime.

Here is a screenshot of what Boniface Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

