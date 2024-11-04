Iranian general and pilot killed in helicopter crash

Monday, November 4, 2024 - An Iranian Revolutionary Guards general and pilot have been killed in a helicopter crash during combat operations in Iran's southeastern border region.
General Hamid Mazandarani, commander of the Neynava Brigade
of Golestan Province, and pilot Hamed Jandaghi died when their helicopter went
down in the Sirkand area of Sistan and Baluchistan Province, according to an
IRGC statement released on Monday.
The crash involved an IRGC gyroplane, a type of light
aircraft, which went down during combat operations in the border region.
The IRGC statement did not disclose specific details about
the nature of the mission or the cause of the crash.
Iran’s armed forces have been mounting an operation in the
Sirkand area of Sistan and Baluchistan Province since October 26, when 10
police officers were killed in an attack claimed by Sunni Muslim militants.
They have killed several militants and arrested others
during the operation, according to Iranian media outlets.
Sistan-Baluchistan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and is
one of the most impoverished provinces in the Islamic Republic.
