Iranian general and pilot killed in helicopter crash







Monday, November 4, 2024 - An Iranian Revolutionary Guards general and pilot have been killed in a helicopter crash during combat operations in Iran's southeastern border region.

General Hamid Mazandarani, commander of the Neynava Brigade of Golestan Province, and pilot Hamed Jandaghi died when their helicopter went down in the Sirkand area of Sistan and Baluchistan Province, according to an IRGC statement released on Monday.

The crash involved an IRGC gyroplane, a type of light aircraft, which went down during combat operations in the border region.

The IRGC statement did not disclose specific details about the nature of the mission or the cause of the crash.

Iran’s armed forces have been mounting an operation in the Sirkand area of Sistan and Baluchistan Province since October 26, when 10 police officers were killed in an attack claimed by Sunni Muslim militants.

They have killed several militants and arrested others during the operation, according to Iranian media outlets.

Sistan-Baluchistan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and is one of the most impoverished provinces in the Islamic Republic.