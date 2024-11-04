DIDDY celebrates his 55th birthday behind bars with low-key prison meal







Monday, November 4, 2024 - Music mogul, Diddy will be celebrating his 55th birthday today at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center with a low-key meal.

The rapper, who is awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, is also due in federal court later on Monday.

The New York Post reports that Diddy will be given a choice of cheese pizza, salad or pasta today for lunch.

That's what's on the menu at the prison, where feds seized drugs and phones last week as part of a 'multi-agency' operation that they insist is not tied to his high profile case.

He will also have the option of a 'breakfast cake', and potatoes, but he won't be given coffee until the weekend, per the prison's menu rules.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, insists he is wrongfully accused. He maintains that the 'freak off' parties that prosecutors want to send him down for were all consensual.

Dozens of women have come forward to insist that was not the case.

He has also been accused by grand jury witnesses of abusing young stars, though no such claims have been substantiated.

Last week, witness Courtney Burgess went public with his claims that he had seen tapes of Diddy 'victimizing' at least eight celebrities.

He claims the videos came from a flash drive owned by Diddy's ex, the late Kim Porter, who'd obtained the footage from hidden cameras in the rapper's home.

Burgess appeared on NewsNation's Banfield to testify about what he'd seen.

It remains unclear if the grand jury has seen the footage, or just heard about it.

The rapper's family, including his sons, are steadfast in their support of him.

They insist he is being targeted by biased prosecutors.