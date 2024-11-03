Actress CHLOË GRACE MORETZ comes out as gay at KAMALA HARRIS endorsement







Monday, November 4, 2024 - In a significant moment for both her personal life and political stance, actress Chloë Grace Moretz has publicly declared her support for Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, marking her first official announcement of being gay.

Moretz shared a photo on social media showcasing her "I Voted Early" sticker affixed to her leg, captioning it with her endorsement for Harris, whom she believes will protect rights important to her as a gay woman.

In her post, Moretz emphasized the stakes of the election, highlighting critical issues such as women's reproductive rights and legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. "There's so much on the line in this election," she stated, underlining how these topics resonate deeply with her personal experiences.





While Moretz's sexual orientation has been a subject of speculation over the years—having been romantically linked to model Kate Harrison and actively participating in LGBTQ+ events—this marks her first time openly identifying as gay. The actress previously portrayed a gay character in the film "The Miseducation of Cameron Post," which deals with the harrowing realities of conversion therapy.

Reflecting on her upbringing in a conservative Christian community in Georgia, Moretz has previously shared that her experiences shaped her perspective on the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly those close to her, like her two gay brothers.

Moretz joins a growing list of celebrities rallying behind Harris, including prominent figures like Cardi B, George Clooney, and Taylor Swift, as Election Day approaches on Tuesday, November 5. With her passionate support and recent revelation, it is clear that this election holds significant meaning for Moretz and many others in the LGBTQ+ community.