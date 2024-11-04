I voted to impeach GACHAGUA on RAILA’s orders – ODM MP CALEB AMISI now confesses





Monday, November 4, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has confessed to being coerced to impeach former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking in Kiminini during the burial of a retired teacher in his constituency, Amisi revealed he voted to impeach Gachagua on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s orders.

According to the outspoken lawmaker, he consulted with the African Union Commission (AUC) chair hopeful on why ODM-affiliated MPs were voting to impeach Gachagua yet they wanted both the ousted DP and President William Ruto to go home.

"I asked Baba why we were getting into a feud between two people (Ruto and Gachagua)," Amisi stated.

"Raila said 'If you wanted both to go home and a chance has presented to send one of them away, why not send him (Gachagua) away first?' Because it is easier to send them home one by one," he added.

At the same time, Amisi fired a warning at Ruto, saying the head of state was walking on thin ice as far as his political future was concerned.

The MP added that ODM legislators' decision to vote to impeach Gachagua was on the directive of their former party leader.

