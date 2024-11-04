I voted to impeach GACHAGUA on RAILA’s orders – ODM MP CALEB AMISI now confesses

Monday, November 4, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has confessed to being coerced to impeach former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Speaking in Kiminini during
the burial of a retired teacher in his constituency, Amisi revealed he voted to
impeach Gachagua on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s orders.
According to the outspoken
lawmaker, he consulted with the African Union Commission (AUC) chair hopeful on
why ODM-affiliated MPs were voting to impeach Gachagua yet they wanted both the
ousted DP and President William Ruto to go home.
"I asked Baba why we were
getting into a feud between two people (Ruto and Gachagua)," Amisi stated.
"Raila said 'If you wanted
both to go home and a chance has presented to send one of them away, why not
send him (Gachagua) away first?' Because it is easier to send them home one by
one," he added.
At the same time, Amisi fired a
warning at Ruto, saying the head of state was walking on thin ice as far as his
political future was concerned.
The MP added that ODM
legislators' decision to vote to impeach Gachagua was on the
directive of their former party leader.
