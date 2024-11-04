We don’t need to hold elections regularly – Senator SAMSON CHERARGEI drops another shocker after scheming to extend RUTO’s term





Monday, November 4, 2024 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has come up with another radical proposal that may change the history of Kenya for good.

This is after he claimed that the country does not need to hold elections regularly because the exercise is expensive.

In a statement, Cherargei asserted that the last general elections cost the country over Ksh35 billion, making it one of the most expensive election exercises globally.

The lawmaker claimed that the funds allocated for holding regular elections can be diverted to other development projects in the country.

"Kenyans, are you aware that in the 2022 general elections, Ksh35.8 billion, which translates to Ksh2000 per voter, was used with an outstanding pending bill of Ksh2.05 billion by IEBC? This is the most expensive election cost in the world.”

"That's why we don't need to hold elections regularly because these monies can be used for the development projects across the country," Cherargei remarked.

According to the 2022 pre-election economic and fiscal report by the National Treasury, the 2022 general elections had been allocated Ksh44 billion.

This development unfolds as Kenyans continue to express outrage over Senator Cherargei’s proposal to extend President William Ruto’s term from 5 to 7 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST