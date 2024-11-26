Here is MUTAHI NGUNYI's advice to President RUTO on how to deal with the 'GEMA arrogance'





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Fast-fading political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has offered President William Ruto advice on addressing what he describes as the arrogance of the GEMA community.

GEMA comprises Gikuyu Embu, Meru, and Akamba communities and they have dominated Kenya politics for years.

With President William Ruto now in office and outside the GEMA community, Mutahi Ngunyi urged him to counter the GEMA arrogance by uniting Kenya's over 50 million people, asserting this would put this tribal behemoth in its place.

“Dear Ruto: Kikuyu heads communicate using Bluetooth.

"Get the REST of the country to communicate using BLUETOOTH. There are 50 Million Kenyans. 6 million are Kikuyu voters.

"If the REST of the country came TOGETHER we will stop the GEMA arrogance.

"That is your LEGACY,” Ngunyi wrote on his X on Tuesday.

