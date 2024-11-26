Ksh 200 each! Video of Senator TOM OJIENDA ‘mobilizing’ Luos to welcome RUTO to Kisumu on Tuesday





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Over the weekend, a video emerged of Kisumu Senator, Prof. Tom Ojienda, dishing out money to his constituents, drawing widespread criticism from Kenyans.

Ojienda was dishing out Sh 200 to every individual and many wondered what the motive of the handouts was since many Kenyan lawmakers are very stingy.

Fresh details reveal that Prof. Tom Ojienda's move to bribe constituents was orchestrated by State House and the Ministry of Interior ahead of the president's scheduled visit to Kisumu County on Tuesday.

Prof. Tom Ojienda was allegedly given the money by Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Amollo to marshall as many people as possible to welcome the President to the lakeside City of Kisumu.

The President was indeed given a thunderous reception yesterday as he pledged to continue working with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Here is the video of Kisumu Senator, Prof Tom Ojienda dishing out money to his constituents to attend Ruto’s function in Kisumu on Tuesday and cheer him.

