Ksh 200 each! Video of Senator TOM OJIENDA ‘mobilizing’ Luos to welcome RUTO to Kisumu on Tuesday

Wednesday, November
27, 2024 - Over the weekend, a video emerged of Kisumu Senator, Prof. Tom
Ojienda, dishing out money to his constituents, drawing widespread criticism from
Kenyans.
Ojienda was dishing out Sh 200 to every individual and many
wondered what the motive of the handouts was since many Kenyan lawmakers are
very stingy.
Fresh details reveal that Prof. Tom Ojienda's move to bribe
constituents was orchestrated by State House and the Ministry of Interior ahead
of the president's scheduled visit to Kisumu County on Tuesday.
Prof. Tom Ojienda was allegedly given the money by Interior
Principal Secretary, Raymond Amollo to marshall as many people as possible to welcome
the President to the lakeside City of Kisumu.
The President was indeed given a thunderous reception yesterday as he pledged to continue working with ODM leader Raila Odinga.
Here is the video of Kisumu Senator, Prof Tom Ojienda dishing out money to his constituents to attend Ruto’s function in Kisumu on Tuesday and cheer him.
200x10,000= kshs.2M.— JAH-Pwonji (@JahPwonji) November 26, 2024
Pocket Change for Kasongo! pic.twitter.com/9PRhrsoRMX
