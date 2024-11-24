He wanted me dead - FLORENCE narrates how Bishop KIENGEI’s friend ELIAS NJAU stabbed her 18 times and aimed at the stomach before she was rescued.





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Florence Wanjiku, a 33-year-old businesswoman, has recounted the harrowing ordeal of being brutally assaulted by her estranged lover, Elias Njau, an elder at Bishop Ben Kiengei’s JCM church.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Florence said on the fateful day, they met at a hotel in Nakuru to discuss their personal issues.

"The meeting started at around 5.30 pm on Thursday. We had business and personal issues to discuss.

"The conversation went on smoothly and we arrived at some agreements,” said Wanjiku.

At around 10 PM, she left Elias at the hotel drinking with friends, and drove home.

When she arrived outside her house, she realized that Elias was behind her in his car.

She tried to turn back and hit his car.

He angrily got out and grabbed her car keys through the car window, which she had rolled down.

He viciously yanked her out of her car while assaulting her.

When she fell to the ground, he started stabbing her in the head.

"When I fell to the ground, he started stabbing me in the head. I shielded my head with my hands, but he continued.

"He proceeded to stab me in the legs as I called for help,” she recounted.

She got back on her feet and walked to a deserted home where Elias followed her and continued stabbing her.

“I was unable to move further, because of the injuries on my leg. Mutugi caught up with me. He moved on to the second leg. The stabs tore through my flesh. He aimed the weapon at my stomach, but I turned around.

"Unfortunately, I sustained a deep wound on my back,” she recalled.

Florence was rescued by security guards and neighbours who rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.

Elias followed her to the hospital baying for her blood and even accessed her room but he was ejected by security guards.

Wanjiku says that the attack is likely to incapacitate her from performing her job normally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.