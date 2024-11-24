FLORENCE WANJIKU, the lady who was stabbed 18 times by Bishop BEN KIENGEI’s friend ELIAS NJAU was just one of his many girlfriends - Meet his wife (PHOTOs).





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - It is now emerging that 33-year-old businesswoman Florence Wanjiku, who was brutally attacked by Bishop Ben Kiengei’s friend Elias Njau, met him two years ago when he was still married.

Elias and Florence started an illicit affair that led to the birth of a child.

She explained that the genesis of their differences was after she noted red flags in their relationship.

She explained that she had repeatedly informed Njau that their romantic relationship was over, but he could not stomach the rejection.

She also wanted to end their partnership in a real estate company where they are co-directors.

Elias has a string of girlfriends despite being married.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.