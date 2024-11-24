RAILA ODINGA‘s man tells Kikuyus not to think they are entitled to Kenya more than other Kenyans - We are all equal!





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, has fired an indirect salvo at members of the Kikuyu community, implying that they view themselves as more entitled to Kenya than other communities.

Since independence, some members of the Kikuyu community have exhibited a sense of entitlement to Kenya over the other 44 tribes.

For instance, since the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kikuyus have been behaving like they owned the Presidency, issuing threats to President William Ruto for overseeing the impeachment process.

In fact, some Kikuyus have been heckling President Ruto’s emissaries sent to represent him in the vote-rich region.

In reaction to the latest development, Prof Makau Mutua stated that some communities should not think that they are entitled to Kenya more than others.

“Kenya BELONGS to ALL those who live in it. No single individual or community should be so entitled as to think that they are Kenya and that Kenya is them. Nyet!," Prof Makau wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST