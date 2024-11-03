He shot dead an Mpesa attendant in January this year - Detectives unmask ROBERT WAKOLO OKOTH, the prime suspect behind the brutal murder of Wells Fargo Manager WILLIS AYIEKO (PHOTO).





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Following the pursuit and subsequent gunning down of murder suspect initially identified as George Oduor Okoth, and from whom two firearms were recovered (one belonging to the late Willis Ayieko), detectives handling the homicide have established his true identity and roots, finally uncovering the man so wanted in numerous violent robberies in the region.

The discovery of "Oduor's" home which is in the Rai area of Nyamasaria in Kisumu County followed the identification of his body (preserved at JOOTRH mortuary) by his father, who further clarified that his son's real name was Robert Wakolo Okoth, and his alias names George Oduor Okoth and Kim (based on who asked) was only used to cover his criminal trail and escape police dragnets.

Indeed, a national ID card retrieved from a police exhibit store for wanted criminals earlier seized during a security operation, and a report obtained from the National Registration Bureau (NRB) confirmed the father's claim.

Armed with the discovery, the DCI Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives who had been profiling an unidentified robbery suspect, linked the 34-year-old to a series of violent attacks, including the January 27, 2024, fatal shooting of Ms Grace Awino Odero, who was an Mpesa attendant at Kibuye market near Hekima School in Lolwe.

In the incident, one suspect was arrested, and an AK 47 rifle earlier robbed from a Ugandan police officer was recovered.

Also recovered was a Toyota Axio Reg. No. KDL 301P used by the suspects in the robbery.

Robert Wakolo, however, managed to get away.

In yet another incident on 3rd May 2024, detectives working on intelligence leads had raided Robert's home in Nyamasaria, recovering another AK 47 rifle, a magazine, and 36 live rounds of ammunition.

Although Robert slipped away, again, his 17-year-old younger brother and suspected accomplice was arrested and charged.

Robert Wakolo was also wanted by Kondele police for robbery with violence and possessing a magazine and ammunition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.