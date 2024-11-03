A Honda Fit written off after being involved in a fatal accident along Thika Road - The occupants were drunk and died on the spot (VIDEO).

Sunday, November 3, 2024 - A fatal accident claimed the lives of two people along Thika Road in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
The
accident happened after a Honda Fit veered off the road and rammed into a
flyover.
Reports
indicate that the occupants were drunk at the time of the accident.
The
ill-fated car was written off, following the fatal crash.
In
the video, shocked members of the public are seen milling around the badly
damaged vehicle which was reduced to scrap metal.
Cases
of drunk motorists losing their lives along the busy highway, especially on
weekends, are common.
Watch the video here Link>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
