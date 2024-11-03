Patrol cops shoot dead motorbike-riding thugs in the leafy Kilimani suburbs after a gunfight and recover a Mini Revolver, panga and stolen phones from them (PHOTOs).





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Police officers drawn from Kilimani police station shot dead two robbers on Sunday morning and recovered a Mini Revolver, a panga, mobile phones, and a motorcycle Reg. No. KMGB 965W.

The officers who were on patrol duties along Tigoni road near Naivas Supermarket are reported to have bumped into the gang of three as they were right in the act leading to a shootout that left two gang members permanently immobilized as one of their members escaped with gunshot wounds.



Following the incident, two members of the public who had earlier lost their valuables to the hoodlums were able to positively identify them from the recoveries.



The scene has been processed by Crime scene detectives as the search for the escapee continues.



Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies within the Kilimani sub-county have intensified patrols within their area of jurisdiction and therefore call upon members of the public to continue collaborating with them for a safer and secure sub-county.









