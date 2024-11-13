‘He misled me’ — One of the LADIES in BALTASAR ENGONGA’s scandal opens up







Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Cristel Nchama, one of the women featured in Baltasar Engonga‘s viral tapes, has filed a formal complaint with the National Gendarmerie of Malabo; the armed forces of Equatorial Guinea.

Engonga, Equatorial Guinea’s director-general of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), has been in the public eye after officials, who searched his home and office as part of an investigation into alleged fraud, uncovered about 400 explicit videos purportedly featuring him and multiple women.





Among the discoveries were tapes of Engonga seemingly having romps with his brother’s wife, his cousin, the sister of the president of Equatorial Guinea, the wife of the director general of police, and about 20 wives of ministers, among others.

The now-viral videos were filmed in his office, hotels, and toilets allegedly with the consent of the participants.

According to Real Equatorial Guinea, Cristel, in the complaint, revealed that she had a four-year relationship with Engonga and felt humiliated by the leaked videos.





She claimed that Engonga “misled” her into trusting him and that she previously resisted being filmed, believing any recordings were deleted.

Cristel also demanded that Engonga pays for the damages caused to her “reputation and honour”.

“I am humiliated, it is my reputation, my honour, I want to know where these images came from and why he kept the images,” she said.

The embattled head of ANIF was sacked on Thursday.

The Government also suspended all officials said to have had relations in offices of ministries.