PHOTOs of the elegant mansion that an architect had designed for KHALIGRAPH JONES, only for him to seek the services of a shoddy contractor.





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Renowned rapper Brian Omollo alias Khaligraph Jones is being trolled on social media platforms, especially on X and Facebook, after flaunting his newly-built mansion in Ngong, with some of the social media users comparing the residential mansion to a mall.

Other users pointed out that the towering walls, bay windows, massive rooftop area, and general size of the entire building make it resemble government structures.

It is now emerging that an experienced architect, who is among the best in town, had designed an elegant mansion for Khaligraph but he sought the services of a shoddy contractor.

The final product is an eyesore to some of his fans.

See photos of the mansion that had been designed for him.

















Final product.