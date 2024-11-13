See how CHARLES WATEBA mocked Netizens after they warned him when he married a Kikuyu lady in a lavish wedding - He is now crying after his marriage flopped.





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Former Ogilvy Regional Marketing Coordinator Charles Wateba was warned when he married his Kikuyu wife, Nimo, in a lavish wedding.

Some of the netizens had seen red flags and cautioned him.

However, he was blinded by love and lashed out at his critics saying, ‘’Lemme just say I love my wife Nimmo and y’all can go to hell,’’

Wateba is reportedly battling depression after his marriage failed.

On Monday night, he attempted to take his own life after his wife left him.

This is not the first time Wateba’s marital woes have been exposed to the public.

In July this year, he made headlines after revealing that he spent over Ksh 4 million on an extravagant wedding, only to find out that his wife was not faithful.

Wateba said he regrets spending millions on the wedding, adding that he would have bought a BMW or started a business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.