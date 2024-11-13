GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA exposes the real dangers of RUTO’s new health scheme (SHA/SHIF) and it is scary





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has raised alarm over the dangers of President William Ruto’s Social Health Authority (SHA) and Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), a month after the rollout.

The legislator wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, seeking adjournment of house business to debate the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

According to Wamuchomba, the SHIF system has several inefficiencies.

''There exists a growing uncertainty and confusion on the Implementation of SHIF countrywide. This Morning I wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly asking to adjourn the house business to Debate on SHIF,’’ Wamuchomba stated.

''Achieving this requires fundamental changes to create a health system that can deliver.

"The current system is riddled with inefficiencies and fragmentation.

"The resources and funds are either misused or overused resulting in substandard health outcomes.

"Kenya has been on a journey to fix the healthcare system to make it more equal, accessible, and affordable for all,’’ she added.

"The lawmaker further argued that the government failed to adhere to a court order that declared certain sections of the Social Health Insurance Act unconstitutional, yet proceeded with the rollout.

Wamuchomba also noted that Parliament was given 90 days to review the suspended provisions, but is yet to act on this despite the rollout.

According to the lawmaker, numerous legal cases concerning SHIF are still pending in court, making it inappropriate for the government to proceed with implementing the program.

Wamuchomba stated that the SHIF system was doomed to fail, citing a public admission from top government officials about the challenges plaguing the scheme.

