Haiti gangs overpower Kenyan police as they take over the main airport a month after Kenyan forces liberated it





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Haiti has shut down its main airport just a month after the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission liberated it from the gangs.

This is after gangs took over the airport and shot at a US airline. The plane, which was on its final descent was shot at by suspected gangs at the Toussaint-Louverture International Airport prompting authorities to close down the airport.

The flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was diverted to the Dominican Republic with one of the flight attendants sustaining injuries, the airline announced.

The plane landed safely, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration.

“An inspection revealed evidence of damage to the aircraft consistent with gunfire. One flight attendant on board reported minor injuries and is being evaluated by medical personnel.

"No guest injuries were reported,” the airline reported.

The new development comes after the Kenyan-led MSS security contingent announced that it had reclaimed the international airport from Haitian gangs last month.

This marked a major win for the forces as they aimed to liberate the country.

According to the mission’s Commander Godfrey Otunge, the police had started bringing down hideouts surrounding the airport as they aimed to wrestle back control from the gangs who had set up camp at the airport.

Back in March, gangs had taken over the airport and buildings surrounding it to control what comes into the country through the airport.

