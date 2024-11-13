ESTHER PASSARIS tips RUTO on how to convince Kenyans that the controversial Adani deal is good for the country





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris still believes the Adani deals to take over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and run the energy sector are good for the country.

However, she faulted President William Ruto and his government for not doing enough to convince Kenyans that the deals are good.

She outlined a detailed approach for the government to regain the trust of Kenyans, following the continued erosion of confidence two years into the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Passaris was responding to Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma's rant about how Kenyans were seemingly quick to shoot down every attempt by the government to mitigate the effects of the biting economy.

"Kenyans don't want new finance laws to help the government raise revenue. Kenyans don't want public-private partnerships to get private entities to invest in the economy.

"What do we want?" Kaluma posted on Monday as he urged the courts to dismiss cases challenging the Adani deal.

But in a rejoinder, Passaris, who has become a vocal supporter of the Kenya Kwanza regime, took an interesting take as she challenged the government to take action that would effectively build Kenyans' trust in the regime.

"It’s a situation of “you cannot have your cake and eat it,” across all the divides," Passaris observed.

Besides calling on the government to deal with corruption decisively, the Woman Rep also highlighted the need to pinpoint key details of investment versus deliverables.

While insisting that the Adani deal would be good for the country, Passaris further called on the government to make public all information about what the deal entailed so Kenyans could make an informed judgment.

"Access to information is a constitutional right. Let the Executive come clean on all partnerships when asked to do so as a bare minimum," she said.

