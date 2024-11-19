GACHAGUA’s man resigns from a plum position in RUTO’s government – I cannot betray my people to please someone!!





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - One of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies has resigned from a high-profile position in President William Ruto’s government.

On Tuesday, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, among the senators who voted against Gachagua's impeachment, resigned as a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

President William Ruto's UDA party picked Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga to replace Kinyua.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot moved a motion on the approval of Wamatinga for the appointment to the Parliamentary Service Commission, and the motion was approved by acclamation.

“That, pursuant to the provisions of Article 127(2)(c)(i) of the Constitution, the Senate approves the nomination of Senator Wahome Wamatinga, MP, for appointment to the Parliamentary Service Commission to fill the vacancy occasion by the resignation of Senator John Nderitu Kinyua,” the Supplementary Order Paper read.

In his letter, Kinyua said he cannot betray the Laikipia electorate to please someone who didn’t put him in office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST