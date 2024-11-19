RUTO kicks out NDINDI NYORO as Chairman Budget and Appropriation Committee for refusing to support GACHAGUA’s impeachment – Here is his replacement





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has ousted Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro from his influential position as chairperson of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Nyoro was removed for refusing to support the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Nyoro, serving his second term as Kiharu MP, will be replaced by Molo MP Kimani Kuria, who chairs the Finance and Planning Committee.

State house sources said that the president wants to reward his loyalists who supported former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment motion.

Kuria Kimani, the legislator behind the controversial Finance Bill 2024, faced public backlash after the proposal sparked nationwide demonstrations by young Kenyans, ultimately forcing President William Ruto to withdraw it in June.

During the protests against the Finance Bill 2024, over 61 young people tragically lost their lives at the hands of police, thousands sustained injuries, and hundreds were reportedly abducted, with many still unaccounted for.

