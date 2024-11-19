Video of Former UDA MP Aspirant ANNASTACIA MUTHINI dancing at a gospel event sparks reactions - Look at that dress! RUTO had nominated her for a CAS position.


Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Former UDA MP Aspirant Annastacia Muthini sparked reactions on TikTok after she posted a video dancing at a recent gospel event where she was a guest.

The beautiful politician danced vigorously while rocking a tight dress that flaunted her body structure.

A section of her followers felt that the dress was too tight to wear to a gospel event where pastors and gospel musicians led by popular Kamba singer Stephen Kasolo were gathered.

Muthini had been nominated for a CAS position by President William Ruto before the posts were declared unconstitutional.

