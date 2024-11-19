Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Former UDA MP Aspirant Annastacia Muthini sparked reactions on TikTok after she posted a video dancing at a recent gospel event where she was a guest.
The beautiful politician danced vigorously
while rocking a tight dress that flaunted her body structure.
A section of her followers felt that the dress
was too tight to wear to a gospel event where pastors and gospel musicians led
by popular Kamba singer Stephen Kasolo were gathered.
Muthini had been nominated for a CAS position
by President William Ruto before the posts were declared unconstitutional.
Video Of Former UDA MP Aspirant Annastacia Muthini Dancing At A Gospel Event Sparks Reactions- Look At That Dress! Ruto Had Nominated Her For a CAS Position pic.twitter.com/cPxQxM3PQL— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 19, 2024
