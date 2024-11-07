GACHAGUA sends RUTO a coded message as he celebrates DONALD TRUMP’s victory in the U.S election – See what he said





Thursday, November 6, 2024 - Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua joined the world leaders in congratulating Donald Trump as the new President-elect of the United States of America.

In a coded message to President William Ruto, Gachagua took the opportunity to salute the resilience displayed by Trump’s come-back into America's top seat

"Congratulations, President Donald Trump, for one of the greatest political come-backs of our generation.

"Your victory is clear proof that resilience and a never-say-die attitude will always TRUMP obstacles on the path to your destiny. God Bless You.

"God Bless America," Gachagua wrote on his social media.

Trump, who also faced an impeachment trial during his first term from 2016 to 2020, has received numerous congratulatory messages worldwide, including from several Kenyan politicians.

Trump has been elected once again to serve for a second term after scooping over 270 collegiate electoral votes.

During his tenure as the 45th POTUS between 2016 and 2020, Trump went through two impeachment trials with his second trial actually including 10 Republican House Representatives voting in favour of his impeachment on January 6, 2021.

8 of them have since been purged out of the house with only two still vying in this year's elections.

Despite facing two impeachment trials, Trump remained in office until his term ended. However, his legal troubles continued after leaving office, with several court cases filed against him—some of which are still ongoing.

Having faced four trials over the past four years spreading over 91 charges, Trump becomes the first convict in American history to serve as first-in-command.

Although not as lucky as Trump having lost his second-in-command seat only two years into office, Gachagua has made several public appearances hinting at a comeback into Kenya's political scene as well.

